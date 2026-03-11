Revenue Minister announces land surveys with ‘rover’ technology

Hyderabad: Revenue, Housing and Information & Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy announced that land surveys will be conducted using modern “rover” equipment, replacing conventional survey methods. He noted that 460 rovers have already been procured--one for each mandal--and proposals have been prepared to purchase an additional 400 rovers in the upcoming budget.

He further stated that a re-survey will soon be carried out in 373 villages across the state where land maps (naksha) are currently unavailable. The minister requested the Deputy Chief Minister to allocate adequate funds in the 2026–27 Budget for the initiative.

He said the Revenue, Stamps & Registration, and Survey departments would be integrated under a single administrative framework to prevent delays in resolving land-related issues. A dedicated portal will be developed to streamline these services. The Minister said the government aims to make land transactions in the state more transparent and ensure better services for people, particularly farmers.

Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy also emphasised the need to construct permanent government buildings for Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) and Tahsildar offices that are currently functioning in rented premises. He appealed for necessary budget allocations to improve administrative efficiency and public access to government services.

The minister participated in the 2026–27 budget preparatory meeting held at the Secretariat on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

Presenting the budget proposals related to the Revenue, Housing, and Information departments, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy highlighted several key initiatives. Senior officials from the Revenue and Finance departments attended the meeting and discussed department-wise fund requirements.