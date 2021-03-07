Rise in corona cases triggers panic in Adilabad

A sudden rise in the coronavirus positive cases triggered panic among the people in Adilabad. The district which has been witnessing single-digit cases recorded 25 cases on Saturday.



Among those who tested positive include a student from RIMS medical college. However, the COVID-19 media bulletin issued on Sunday showcased only six cases from Adilabad district. Between Friday and Saturday, the state recorded 158 coronavirus positive cases totalling the tally to 2,99,900.

Meanwhile, the recovery cases went up to 2,96,373 with the recovery of 207 persons in a single day.