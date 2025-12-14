Rising Political Awakening Among Sagar Community: Sarpanch and Ward Member Victors Felicitated in Jogulamba Gadwal District

Gadwal: The District Election Committee Convener, Morugu Veeresh Sagar, along with District President Thimmappa Sagar and Honorary President Injyothi Murali Sagar, extended heartfelt congratulations to the Sagar community members who emerged victorious as Sarpanches and Ward Members in the recent Gram Panchayat elections held in Jogulamba Gadwal district.

In Maldakal Mandal, the Maldakal Gram Panchayat witnessed a significant victory, where Gopal Sagar’s wife, Smt. Chittemma Gopal Sagar" secured a resounding win with a majority of 2,738 votes in the major Gram Panchayat election. Similarly, in Aija Mandal’s Bingi Doddi village, Venkatesh Sagar was elected with a majority of 200 votes ofas the Sarpanch, marking another important achievement for the community.

The leaders also congratulated the Ward Members elected from various villages. From Peddepalli, Ms. Lakshmi Sagar, Tirumala Sagar, and Shiva Sagar were elected as Ward Members. From Bingi Doddi Gram Panchayat, Narasimha Sagar, Thimmappa Sagar, Thummal Palli Veeranna Sagar, Doddanna Sagar, Manikyamma Sagar, Rajeshwari Sagar, and Srinivas Sagar were elected as Ward Members.

Speaking on the occasion, District Election Committee Convener Morugu Veeresh Sagar stated that political awareness among the Sagar community is rising like a wave. He highlighted that the community had successfully secured four Sarpanch posts in the first phase of elections and two Sarpanch posts in the second phase. He expressed confidence that there is a strong possibility of winning three more Sarpanch positions in the upcoming third phase of elections.

Veeresh Sagar called upon all members of the Sagar community to remain united and work collectively in the third phase of elections. Emphasizing the importance of unity and political consciousness, he urged community members to cast their votes for their own candidates. He further stated that the growing political awareness and organized participation of the Sagar community should serve as an inspiration to other Backward Class (BC) communities.

The leaders reiterated their commitment to strengthening grassroots leadership and ensuring greater representation for the Sagar community in local self-governance, expressing hope that the recent victories would pave the way for further political empowerment in the district.