Road Accident at Kondapur Bypass Kills Two, Injures Fifteen

A road accident occurred at Kondapur bypass in Nirmal district when a wedding vehicle, travelling from Sonpally in Ichchoda mandal, Adilabad district, to Armur, burst its tyre and overturned. The incident resulted in the deaths of two individuals and left 15 others injured.

The injured were immediately taken to Adilabad RIMS Hospital for treatment. The deceased have been identified as 45-year-old Barade Laxman and 38-year-old Tulsidas. It is reported that the condition of three of the injured is critical.