Road accident claims two bus drivers’ lives in Nalgonda

Two private bus drivers were killed in a severe accident on National Highway 65 near Narkatpally in Nalgonda district early on Tuesday morning. The collision occurred at the Narkatpally-Nalgonda flyover, involving three vehicles.

Police identified the deceased as Srinivas and Bangaraiah, drivers. The incident began with a minor collision between a Travels bus and a Gujarat-registered lorry. Both drivers stopped their vehicles to discuss the matter. Shortly after, another Travels bus arrived and joined the roadside discussion. As the drivers and passengers were getting down, a high-speed lorry coming from behind collided with the parked vehicles, crushing Srinivas and Bangaraiah, who were between the vehicles.

A bus cleaner named Suresh was seriously injured and rushed to hospital for treatment. Local police and emergency services arrived promptly, with Narkatpally CI Nagaraju and SI Vishnu Murthy leading the response.

The bodies were taken to Nalgonda Government Hospital for post-mortem.