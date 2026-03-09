Robotics Expo entertains visitors at St Xavier’s High School

Nizamabad: A robotics exhibition was organised at St Xavier's High School, where students showcased innovative robotic models and explained their future applications.

During the expo, students demonstrated how robots could assist farmers in agriculture, help doctors in the medical field, extinguish fires and lift heavy objects to higher floors. They also explained how robots function according to commands and highlighted the growing importance of robotics in daily life.

Students further created awareness about cyber frauds and ways to protect oneself online. They also demonstrated step-by-step programming through coding games designed for children, making it easier for visitors to understand basic concepts of robotics and coding.

The exhibition was attended by officials from the City Education Department. School Chairman Pakala Narasimha Rao, Principal Latha Goud and Director Pushpa said education official Sai Reddy visited the exhibition, observed the robotic displays and congratulated the students, teachers and school management.

Parents who attended the programme appreciated the students’ efforts, noting that advanced technological concepts were being introduced even at primary and upper primary levels. Teachers and students actively participated in making the event a success.