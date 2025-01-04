Role of police crucial in maintaining law & order: Collector Kumar Deepak

Mancherial: District Collector Kumar Deepak said that the role of the police is crucial in maintaining law and order and that the police are the only ones who come to the people’s rescue in times of danger. Commandant Venkatramulu, DCP Bhaskar, Additional DCP Raju, Assistant Commandants Nageshwar Rao, T Kalidas, UMO T Santosh Singh, AO Umesh Kumar, Singareni Sanstha Srirampur Area GM LV Suryanarayana attended the ‘Deekshant

Parade’ organised by the 13th Battalion in Gudipet, Hajipur mandal in the district on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector said that the police play a major role in community service and work tirelessly for the welfare of the people by performing their duties in maintaining law and order. He said that the police have the opportunity to pro-vide direct service, the police department has special respect in so-ciety. He said the police officials perform their duties irrespective of caste, religion, and community, and work tirelessly to protect the people, and that constables are like the foundation of the police system.

The Commandant said, ‘548 SCTPS have completed the training and are ready to perform their duties with 100 percent passing score. They worked in many fields before getting the job as a con-stable officer and are now coming forward to serve the society from the police department as constables.’ On April 1, 2024, 572 SCTPS reported, but some got jobs as firefighter, D.Sc., Group-4, and junior lecturer during the training period, while 10 people left the training due to various reasons. Relevant officials and others participated in this programme.