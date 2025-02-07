Live
Rs, 10.94 Lakh Revenue Generated from Vehicle Auction in Kalwakurthy Excise Station
Highlights
Kalwakurthy Excise CI Venkat Reddy stated that a total of 26 vehicles were auctioned under the jurisdiction of the Kalwakurthy Excise Police Station in Nagarkurnool district.
Nagar kurnool: Kalwakurthy Excise CI Venkat Reddy stated that a total of 26 vehicles were auctioned under the jurisdiction of the Kalwakurthy Excise Police Station in Nagarkurnool district. He informed that the auction generated a revenue of ₹10,94,450, which was deposited into the government treasury.
The auction was conducted under the supervision of Nagarkurnool Excise Superintendent Gayatri. The event was attended by SI Vivek and staff members Siraj, Raghu, Vidya, Mahesh, Narya, and Paramesh.
