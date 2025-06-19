Rs 140.07 Crores Credited Under Rythu Bharosa Scheme to Support 1.35 Lakh Farmers in Jogulamba Gadwal

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh announced that financial aid amounting to ₹140.07 crores has been directly deposited into the bank accounts of small and marginal farmers across Jogulamba Gadwal district under the Rythu Bharosa (Farmer Investment Support) Scheme, ahead of the upcoming Vanakalam (Kharif) crop season.

In an official statement, the Collector emphasized that the scheme, being implemented by the state government with the goal of farmer welfare and development, is significantly reducing the investment burden on farmers. As of Thursday evening (June 19, 2025), financial assistance has been disbursed to 1,35,024 farmers owning up to four acres of land.

“This timely deposit enables farmers to procure seeds, fertilizers, and pay labor charges without delay,” the Collector stated, underlining the importance of early support in ensuring smooth agricultural operations.

The process involved accurate registration of farmers' bank account details and land information on the Rythu Bharosa portal by officials from the Agriculture Extension Department. The funds were released to eligible farmers based on this verified data. He assured that the remaining farmers will also receive the financial assistance soon.

Collector Santosh highlighted that this scheme is not only providing economic relief but also enhancing mental stability among farmers. “Providing assistance before the sowing season prevents farmers from falling into the trap of debts and allows them to begin cultivation with confidence,” he added.

The Collector affirmed that the government's support extends to every acre of cultivable land, reflecting its commitment to stand by the farmers at every step. “This is more than just a financial transaction — it is a testament to the trust and dedication the government holds toward our farmers,” he remarked.

The Rythu Bharosa Scheme is increasingly being seen as a transformative initiative, aiming to boost agricultural productivity and empower rural communities by ensuring that small and marginal farmers receive necessary input support right when it is needed the most.