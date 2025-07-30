Rs 3 Crore Development Works Inaugurated at Gadwal Government Hospital to Boost Healthcare Infrastructure

Gadwal: In a significant step towards improving healthcare services in the district, District Collector B.M. Santosh stated that the government is continuously striving to provide better medical facilities to the people. On Wednesday, he inaugurated several key infrastructure developments at the Government General Hospital in Gadwal, alongside Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy and Alampur MLA Vijay.

The inaugurated works include the foundation for a Liquid Oxygen Tank and Vaporizer, a CC road, and a new waiting shed for patients undergoing CT scans. Speaking on the occasion, Collector Santosh emphasized that enhancing healthcare services for the people is a top priority for the government.

He explained that a 300-bed capacity oxygen plant was constructed with ₹2.65 crore in government funds through TSIDC to provide emergency oxygen supply to patients in critical condition. Additionally, to facilitate elderly patients and pregnant women visiting the Radiology department, a waiting hall near the CT scan block has been constructed at a cost of ₹8.90 lakh. Improvements within the hospital premises, including CC roads and security fencing, were made at a cost of ₹10 lakh. A further ₹40 lakh was utilized from DMFT funds, he added.

Although the hospital currently accommodates 300 beds, the Collector informed that proposals have been sent to the government to upgrade the facility to a 550-bed hospital. He urged medical staff to be readily available and committed to ensuring quality care and encouraged the public to make full use of the government healthcare services available to them.

Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy stated that the government is fully committed to providing modern medical equipment, emergency services, and a hygienic environment. He expressed special thanks to the Chief Minister and the Minister of Health for facilitating the establishment of Telangana’s first Liquid Oxygen Plant at the Gadwal district hospital.

With the inauguration of the ₹2.65 crore oxygen plant, the hospital can now supply uninterrupted oxygen to all 300 beds, eliminating the need for emergency patient transfers to Raichur or Kurnool as in the past. He noted that the public is now receiving advanced treatment locally. He reiterated that further development activities would be taken up in coordination with the district administration to modernize the hospital and improve healthcare access across the district.

The event was attended by Gadwal Market Yard Chairman Kurva Hanumanthu, Hospital Superintendent Indira, Government Degree College Principal Nageshwar, TSIDC DE Srinivasulu, hospital staff, and local public representatives.