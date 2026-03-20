Rs 594 crore sanctioned for expansion of key KMM roads

The State government has sanctioned Rs 594 crore for the expansion and upgradation of five major road corridors in Khammam district, marking a significant push to improve regional connectivity and infrastructure.

The order comes following the efforts of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who has been advocating comprehensive development in the district.

According to official sources, the projects will be executed under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) and involve upgrading key stretches into four-lane roads.

The initiative is expected to ease traffic congestion, improve road safety, and ensure faster movement of goods and passengers across rural and urban areas.

The major projects include the expansion of the Wyra–Jaggayyapeta road (25.2 km) with an outlay of Rs 151.20 crore, the Madhira–Thootikuntla road (13.5 km) at Rs 81 crore, and the Madhira–Errupalem stretch (18.4 km) with Rs 110.40 crore allocation.

Additionally, Rs 157.23 crore has been sanctioned for the Khammam–Bonakal road (28.03 km), while Rs 94.32 crore will be spent on the Bonakal–Allapadu and Rayannapeta–Vangaveedu road (15.72 km).

Officials said the upgraded road network will improve connectivity in Khammam, Wyra, and Madhira constituencies, facilitating smoother transportation of agricultural produce and reducing logistics costs for farmers and traders. The improved infrastructure is also expected to accelerate economic growth and generate employment opportunities in the region.