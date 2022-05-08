  • Menu
Rudraram villagers suffocate due to heavy air pollution

Rudraram villagers suffocate due to heavy air pollution (Representational Image)

Highlights

Residents of Rudraram village in Sangareddy are facing severe suffocation due to the heavy air pollution caused by local companies.

Sangareddy: Residents of Rudraram village in Sangareddy are facing severe suffocation due to the heavy air pollution caused by local companies. According to the sources, the Rudraram villagers are expressing agony as they are not in a state to step out of their houses due to severe air pollution caused by a local company which is the major factor for air pollution in the area.

It is learnt that Rudraram is lying in an industrial area and people face foul smell daily but for the last few days, the air pollution increased. People are facing suffocation and wearing masks when they are stepping out of their houses. Villagers requesting the officials to take action against the companies which are causing severe air pollution.

