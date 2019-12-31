Rythu Bandhu money in farmers accounts by March-end: Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar in Khammam

Khammam: The Rythu Bandhu scheme money will be deposited in the accounts of farmers in the State before March 31, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. On Tuesday, he participated in the Kisan Mela programme at Allipuram under the Khammam Municipal Corporation that was organised by the Krishi Vignana Kendra, Jal Shakti Abhiyan and Agriculture department. A large number of farmers from Khammam Urban, Kamepally, Chinthakani, Raghunadhapalem and Konijerla mandals attended the programme.



Addressing the farmers, the Minister appealed to them to follow the cultivation methods suggested by the scientists and get profits. "The farmers in the district have incurred heavy losses by not following the methods suggested by the farmers," he said, informing that the State government giving importance to farmers has implemented schemes of Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima for them.

Adding that a large number of paddy procurement centres were set up in the district, the Transport Minister said that the government was also planning to purchase maize and would soon open the procurement centres through Markfed.