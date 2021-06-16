Rythu Bandhu: The Government Releases Funds And Deposits It To Farmer's Accounts

On Tuesday, the state's Rythu Bandhu program funding for the monsoon season was credited to farmers' accounts. The deposit program lasts until the 25th of this month. On the first day, 16.95 lakh farmers received their funds and Rs. 516.95 crore was deposited in their bank accounts, the agriculture department said. In Nalgonda district, the highest amount of Rs. 36.10 crores are deposited. In Adilabad district, the lowest amount of Rs. 35.60 lakhs is deposited. Officials said the funds are credited to the accounts of 16,95,601 farmers across 10,33,915 acres across the state.

On the second day, it was revealed that Rs 1,152.46 crore would be deposited in the accounts of 15.07 lakh people for 23.05 lakh acres. A maximum of Rs 1,10,407crore will be deposited in the accounts of farmers in the Nalgonda area on the second day as well. Chief Minister KCR was praised by Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy for releasing the farmers' monies and depositing them in their accounts. Even Harish Rao also tweeted on this occasion and congratulated the farmers and said RythuBandhu funds have been deposited.