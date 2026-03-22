Rythu Bharosa Funds Released to 7 Million Farmers in Telangana

Revanth Reddy has announced the release of the first instalment of Rythu Bharosa funds, benefiting nearly 7 million farmers across Telangana. An amount of ₹3,600 crore has been allocated to farmers owning up to one acre of land, with funds expected to be credited to their bank accounts on Monday.

The remaining ₹5,400 crore will be disbursed in two further instalments of ₹2,700 crore each over the next 20 days.

On Sunday, the Chief Minister visited Narmetta in Siddipet district, where he attended the closing ceremony of the Rythu Utsavalu (Farmers’ Festival) and inaugurated a new oil palm factory. Addressing the gathering, he stated that Rythu Bharosa support has been increased compared to previous levels and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving farmers’ livelihoods.

Mr Reddy emphasised that alongside the Minimum Support Price (MSP), a bonus of ₹500 is being provided to farmers. Despite financial pressures, he said the government continues to implement welfare schemes effectively, spending approximately ₹5,500 crore every month on farmer welfare. Over the past 20 months, he noted, ₹1.40 lakh crore has been spent exclusively for the agricultural sector.

He also assured farmers that the government is procuring every grain produced and is working towards making agriculture a profitable enterprise. Highlighting Telangana’s strong agricultural performance, he claimed the state leads in the cultivation of major crops.

The Chief Minister revealed that the newly inaugurated palm oil factory was built at a cost of ₹750 crore and said the government is prepared to procure palm oil cultivated across up to 10 lakh acres. He also announced plans to establish another such facility in Kodangal.

Encouraging farmers to move beyond paddy cultivation, Mr Reddy stressed the importance of crop diversification and rotation. He urged a shift towards millets, leafy vegetables, and oil palm cultivation, assuring remunerative prices for diversified crops.

He concluded by expressing his vision of developing every Panchayat on the lines of Ankapur and enabling farmers to significantly increase their incomes—aspiring to a future where every farmer can afford a car.