RythuBandhuKCR tops trending on twitter

Hyderabad: The #RythuBandhuKCR was among the top trending on twitter on Monday, as the TRS party celebrated the occasion marking deposit of Rs 50,000 crore in the bank accounts of farmers in the State. The party has called for State-wide celebrations starting from January 3 to January 15.



The TRS leaders said on Monday that similar mood has reflected on social media too. Twitter saw a flood of tweets with the hash tag #RythuBandhuKCR. This hash tag was used by people across sections, including the public representatives, farmers, and other citizens too across the globe.

This hash tag stood first for some time on Twitter trends in India. Pictures of farmers celebrating at Rythu Vedikas, Sankranthi Muggulu and much more were shared on twitter using the hash tag #RythuBandhuKCR.