Sajjanar warns public against AI Deepfake videos circulating online

VC Sajjanar, Police Commissioner, issued an advisory warning citizens about the growing threat of AI Deepfake videos and fake photos being circulated online by cybercriminals. The advisory urges the public to remain cautious and verify suspicious content before sharing it on social media.

On Monday, Sajjanar said on social media that many AI-generated videos and photos circulating online appear highly realistic, making it difficult for people to immediately identify them as fake. However, careful observation can reveal clues such as unnatural lighting, unusual facial expressions and awkward movements, he posted on X.

Sajjanar also advised the public to verify suspicious images or videos before forwarding them. If there are doubts about any viral content, people should perform a reverse image search to identify the original source.

“Forwarding unverified content based on emotions can unintentionally contribute to the spread of fake news, which may create confusion or unrest in society. In such cases, you may also become a partner in the crime of spreading fake news,” he cautioned.

He urged citizens to follow a simple rule while using social media: think before clicking, verify the authenticity of the content, and only then share it.

In the era of AI deepfake technology, the Commissioner called upon citizens to remain alert and use critical thinking to prevent the spread of fake news and cybercrime.