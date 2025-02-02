Salaried Hyderabadis erupt in joy, hail huge relief in Income Tax

Hyderabad: The announcement by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget 2025, stating that no income tax will be payable on income up to Rs 12 lakh, has brought joy among middle-class salaried individuals.

Previously, the exemption limit was Rs 7 lakh. While many welcomed the decision, reactions were mixed.

Sai Teja, a private employee and resident of Nizampet, said, “Increasing the income tax slab from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 12 lakh is a great move. However, when considering the overall tax structure, the reduction is only 5 percent. It would have been even better if certain additional taxes were removed. Nevertheless, compared to the previous budget, this year’s budget is a positive sign for economic growth.” Sravanthi, a private school teacher, remarked, “The announcement regarding income tax is a game changer, especially for the middle class. We can now expect more savings rather than deductions. Additionally, this budget has brought relief to tenants as well.”

B T Srinivasan, General Secretary of the United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations, stated, “This year’s budget is a positive one for middle-class employees like us. With no tax up to Rs 12 lakh, people will feel encouraged to spend on essential requirements.

Additionally, the increased fund allocation for stalled projects is a welcome move for homebuyers who have been waiting for the delivery of their dream homes. This budget truly favors the middle class.”

Major Shiva Kiran, Vice President of the United Federation of RWAs, said, “The budget has brought relief to the common man, particularly in terms of income tax. With tax exemption up to Rs 12 lakh, middle-class individuals will have more disposable income. Furthermore, the provision of nil valuation for two self-occupied properties as tax-free assets will greatly benefit the middle class.”

Overall, the budget has been met with appreciation from many, particularly the middle-class population, who see it as a step toward financial relief and economic growth.