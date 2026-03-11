Sampath Kumar alleges Bandhu politics in BRS govt

Hyderabad: AICC Secretary Sampath Kumar on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on KTR, accusing him of engaging in petty politics and spreading false propaganda while misusing government resources.

Sampath Kumar also alleged that the ruling BRS government operated on a system of Bandhu politics. He claimed there was KCR Bandhu, Rama Rao Bandhu, Harish Bandhu, Santosh Bandhu, and Kavitha Bandhu within the administration. He further alleged that Chandrashekar Rao and his family misappropriated public funds for personal gain.

Speaking to the media, Sampath Kumar criticised Rama Rao for allegedly distorting facts and manipulating media narratives. He described Rama Rao as a media tyrant who spreads wild lies and warned that if he does not change his approach, the party will respond differently.