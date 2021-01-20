Sangareddy: Chugh tars KCR in graft paint

Sangareddy: Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Tarun Chugh accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of deceiving people in the name of 'Bangaru Telangana',and indulging in large-scale corruption and promoting nepotism.

Speaking at a meeting held Mahila Morcha members here on Tuesday, Chugh said the Bangaru Telangana was only for the Chief Minister and his family members. He slammed the KCR government for failing to fulfil the promises it made during the elections.

"In the corruption-ridden government of KCR, unemployment has been increasing and he has failed to give two lakh jobs as promised during the elections. He is only concerned about the employment of his family members and has rehabilitated his daughter as MLC after she lost the Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat," he mocked.

Adding that people of Telangana were frustrated with the TRS government and its lopsided policies, Chugh said that people were looking towards the BJP as an alternative to the pink party.

Chugh exhorted the women wing of the BJP to disseminate information about pro-poor policies and programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government which the KCR government had failed to implement. Expressing satisfaction at the manner the BJP has been making inroads in the State, he said the party workers must fan out in corners of the State to take the PM's message of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" to people so that no section of the society feels left out in the saga of development.

Party Mahila Morcha state president Geetha Murthy, former MP Vijaya Shanthi, State vice-president and former MLA Chintala Ramachandra Reddy, former State president of Mahila Morcha Akula Vijaya and others attended the meeting.