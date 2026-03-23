Sanjay fires salvo at Cong govt for shielding Owaisi’s properties

Hyderabad: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar launched a sharp attack on the Congress government in Telangana, alleging discriminatory governance. Sharing his views on the social media platform X on Sunday, he accused the ruling party of pursuing policies that displace poor families while protecting interests linked to AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi.

Sanjay Kumar claimed that Congress governance operates on two principles: “Garibon Ko Hatao, Owaisi Ko Bachao.” He argued that while poor households face demolition under buffer zone rules, Owaisi’s institutions are shielded under what he described as “comfort zones.” He further alleged that the government enforces “Full Tank Level” restrictions against the poor but bends rules to benefit Owaisi’s establishments.

The Union Minister criticised the Congress for what he called double standards in law enforcement. He pointed out that bulldozers were deployed swiftly to demolish over 200 poor families’ homes, yet when it came to alleged violations at Owaisi’s college in Salkam Cheruvu, the machinery stalled. According to him, delays, excuses, and “social dimension” justifications were used to protect the institution.

He contrasted this with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives, stating that while the PM builds dignity through schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), the Congress government sends bulldozers against the poor. “When the law bends for the Razakar heirs but breaks the backs of the poor, it isn’t governance—it’s spineless appeasement,” Sanjay Kumar said.