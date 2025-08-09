Sankapuram Villagers Celebrate Vijayaraya with Devotion and Festive Procession on Sravana Pournami

Gadwal: The serene Sankapuram village in Aija Mandal came alive with devotion and festivity on Saturday as special poojas were offered to Lord Vijayaraya on the auspicious occasion of Sravana Pournami (full moon day of the Sravana month).

The celebrations began early in the morning with a spiritual procession. Devotees, brimming with devotion, carried nindu bindelu (full water pots) on their heads from the historic Anjaneyaswamy temple in the village to the sacred Vijayaraya temple. The journey was filled with devotional bhajans and chants, creating a spiritually charged atmosphere. Upon reaching the temple, an elaborate abhishekam (ritual bathing of the deity) was performed using the water brought by the devotees.

As part of the traditional offerings, devotees cooked naivedyam (sacred food) in freshly prepared earthen pots within the temple premises. The offerings were presented to the deity with great reverence, after which the prasadam was distributed among the gathering.

Adding to the grandeur of the occasion, a shobha yatra (grand procession) was organized. A beautifully decorated kalash (sacred pot) was placed atop a bullock cart, which made its way through the village streets accompanied by music, chants, and colorful decorations. Villagers thronged the procession route, taking part in the celebration with joy and devotion.

The day-long event turned Sankapuram into a vibrant hub of cultural and spiritual activity, bringing together people of all ages in a shared expression of faith. The festive mood lingered well into the evening, with the village resonating with the echoes of devotional songs and the spirit of togetherness.