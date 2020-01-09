Sankranti holidays reduced to 5 days in Telangana, Jan 11 working day

The government which announced Six-day holiday for schools for Sankranti has now reduced it to five days making the second Saturday i.e, January 11 as working day.

Education department commissioner Vijay Kumar has passed the orders announcing January 11 as working day for schools and colleges in the state. The education department has earlier asked to run the schools and colleges on every second Saturday from January to April due to the extension of Dasara holidays in the view of TSRTC strike.

On the other hand, the teachers' union expressed dissatisfaction over the government's decision. They said that they already booked tickets to go their hometown during Sankranti. The Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) has appealed to the commissioner to rethink its decision.