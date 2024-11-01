Saritha Tirupatiah Extends Diwali Greetings to CM Revanth Reddy, Advocates for Gadwal's Development

Gadwal: On the occasion of Diwali, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy received warm greetings from Nagarkurnool Member of Parliament Dr. Mallu Ravi, former ZP Chairperson and Gadwal Constituency Congress In-charge Saritha Tirupatiah, along with other dignitaries. Saritha Tirupatiah met with the Chief Minister to extend festive wishes, hoping for a brighter future for Gadwal, with the Diwali lamps symbolizing the removal of darkness and the ushering in of positive change for the region.

During the meeting, Saritha expressed her vision of replacing the "darkness" of the past decade with the "light" of good governance, aiming to bring significant development and welfare to Gadwal and Telangana. She urged the Chief Minister to lead initiatives that will fill the lives of the people with renewed hope and prosperity. Also present at the meeting were Minister Seethakka, Achampet MLA Chikudu Vamsikrishna, and other prominent leaders.