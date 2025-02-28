Sarithamma Participates in TPCC Executive Meeting at Gandhi Bhavan, Welcomes AICC In-charge Meenakshi Natarajan

Gadwal; Under the leadership of Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud, the President of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), a widespread executive meeting was held at Gandhi Bhavan. The event saw the participation of several key leaders of the party, including ministers, MLAs, MLCs, chairpersons of various corporations, district Congress committee presidents, and executive members.

As part of this significant gathering, AICC General Secretary Meenakshi Natarajan, who has recently been appointed as the Telangana State Congress in-charge, was formally welcomed by the state leadership. Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy attended the meeting as the chief guest, reaffirming the party’s commitment to strengthening its structure in the state.

Sarithamma, the former Zilla Parishad Chairperson and Congress Party In-charge for Gadwal Assembly Constituency, took part in this high-level meeting alongside Revanth Reddy. She extended a warm welcome to Meenakshi Natarajan on behalf of the party cadre and expressed confidence in her leadership to guide Telangana Congress towards greater electoral success.

During the meeting, discussions were held on various issues, including the party’s future strategy, strengthening grassroots leadership, and upcoming local body elections. The leaders emphasized unity within the party and the need to work collectively to implement government policies effectively.

The event marked a crucial step in shaping the Congress party’s future in Telangana, with leaders actively engaging in discussions aimed at expanding the party’s influence and addressing public concerns.