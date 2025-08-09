Sarithamma Ties Rakhi to CM Revanth Reddy, CM Wishes Happiness and Empowerment for All Women

Gadwal: On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan (Rakhee Pournami), former Zilla Parishad Chairperson and Congress Party Gadwal Constituency In-charge Sarithamma tied a rakhi to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in a symbolic gesture of affection and trust.

The Chief Minister warmly received the gesture and reflected on the emotional significance of the festival. “Every year, on this sacred day, when a sister ties a rakhi with love, it fills the heart with immense happiness,” CM Revanth Reddy said. He extended his heartfelt wishes for Sarithamma’s continued dedication to public service, praying for her good health, long life, and greater enthusiasm in serving the people.

Revanth Reddy also used the occasion to convey a broader social message, expressing his hope that every girl in Telangana should live a life full of joy, security, and empowerment. He stressed the importance of ensuring that women in the state become stronger economically, thus paving the way for their overall development.

The Chief Minister concluded his message by extending warm Raksha Bandhan greetings to the people of Telangana, emphasizing the values of love, protection, and unity that the festival represents.

The celebration highlighted not only the personal bond between the leaders but also the Chief Minister’s vision for women’s welfare and empowerment in Telangana.