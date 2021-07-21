Sathupalli: YS Sharmila demands jobs for unemployed in Telangana

Sathupalli: YSR Telangana Party leader YS Sharmila went on a fast demanding the State government to fill the vacancies in government departments at mandal headquartering Penuballi on Tuesday.

Earlier, she visited Gangadevipadu village to meet S Nageswara Rao's family, who died on July 14 and offered some financial assistance to the family.

Speaking at the programme, she slammed the TRS government and said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's government failed to provide jobs in the State.

She informed that the unemployment hiked four times in last seven years under the regime of CM KCR.

She said, the CM KCR is not responding on the unemployed suicides in the State. She demanded to fill vacated one lakh ninety one thousand jobs in the State.

She also condemned on the comments of Agricultural Minister against the jobless youth. Large number of party leaders and supporters of Late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy participated in the programme.