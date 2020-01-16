Save RTC: Manda Krishna Madiga takes bus ride to Bhadradri

MRPS president Manda Krishna Madiga took a bus ride from Hyderabad to Bhadrachalam as a part of his 'Save RTC Campaign'.

He said that all the people must travel by bus leaving their vehicles to pull RTC from the debts. "I am travelling by bus to save RTC in the same way as to how I extended support to RTC strike," he added.

He also questioned as to why it is not possible to merge RTC in the government when the neighbouring state Andhra Pradesh which has deficit budget has included RTC in the government.

"With an intention to privatise RTC, the chief minister is wiping off the employees union," he said adding that no MLA, the minister is travelling in the RTC as said by the chief minister.