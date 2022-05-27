Save Telangana from superstitious govt: Modi

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi exuded confidence that people of Telangana will once again make history by bringing BJP to power in the state. Recalling his public meeting in 2013 here, Modi said Hyderabad had scripted history and changed the thinking of the entire India which stood in support of BJP. "I'm certain that history will be repeated," he said. He targeted Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over his alleged superstitious beliefs.

"We want to save Telangana from the superstitious people. In the 21st century, they have become slaves of blind faith and they can harm anybody," he said.

Modi said when he was the chief minister of Gujarat, some people used to say that if the chief minister visits a particular city, he will lose power.

"I used to go there repeatedly because I believe in science and technology," he said.

He congratulated Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for rejecting the superstitious beliefs and coming back to power again.

Without naming TRS he said, "They want to make Telangana a hub of appeasement, we want to make Telangana a technology hub. They want to continue family rule, we want to take Telangana to new heights in tune with 21st century thinking and by working with the youth of Telangana."

He said those who conspired to divide the country and dreamt of ruling Telangana with oppression did not succeed at the time of Independence nor will they succeed now. "BJP's fight is against these conspiracies and this thinking," he said.

Modi said thousands of people struggled and sacrificed during the Telangana movement for the bright future and not to allow one family to trample the dream of the state and destroy it with new conspiracies.

Modi also alleged that the Telangana government changed the names of various Central schemes and remarked 'You can't erase our name from people's hearts'. Modi said, "Telangana needs a progressive and an honest government and only BJP can provide it."