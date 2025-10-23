SBI Officials Favor Middlemen, Deny Crop Loans to Poor Farmers — Bhim Army to Launch Protest

Gadwal: Bhim Army’s erstwhile Mahbubnagar District In-charge Macherla Prakash has strongly condemned the alleged harassment of farmers by officials of the State Bank of India (SBI) in Gattu Mandal. He demanded that the District Collector take immediate action against the bank officials who are reportedly delaying and denying crop loans to genuine farmers.

Speaking to the media, Prakash stated that several farmers from various villages in Gattu Mandal had approached him, complaining that despite submitting all required documents for crop loans, the SBI officials were refusing to process their applications in time. “The officials are neglecting poor farmers while prioritizing loan sanctions only for those who bring files through influential middlemen or pay commissions,” he alleged.

He further stated that corruption had become rampant in several banks across the district due to lack of proper supervision and accountability. “Without oversight from higher authorities, bank officials are exploiting customers in multiple ways. Files brought through lobbying agents are approved immediately, while genuine applicants are forced to wait indefinitely,” Prakash said.

He accused the bank officials of favoring corporate borrowers while neglecting poor farmers. “Loans of big corporates are either written off or ignored for recovery, while small farmers are made to suffer. This is an injustice to the poor who depend on agriculture for survival,” he added.

Macherla Prakash warned that the Bhim Army would not tolerate such negligence and corruption by bank officials. “If transparent and fair services are not ensured to the public, we will launch protests and pursue legal action against the responsible officers,” he declared.

He urged the district administration to immediately intervene, investigate the matter, and ensure that eligible farmers receive their crop loans without discrimination or bribes.