SC allocates 502 power employees to Telangana

Around 502 power employees have been allocated to Telangana five-and-a-half years after the formation of the state. The allocation of employees which is bothering both the Telugu states has been finalised by the Supreme Court-appointed commission.

The justice DM Dharmadhikari committee has allocated 613 employees to Andhra Pradesh while 502 for Telangana. However, 42 employees who did not give any option have been allocated to AP based on their birth origin. In addition to it, about 242 employees belonging to Telangana and working in AP have been allocated to Telangana.

Besides announcing the decision, the committee also directed the power utilities to implement the order within the next four months.

Meanwhile, Telangana Electricity Employees' Joint Action Committee (TEEJAC) chairman N Sivaji said that all the 1,157 employees hailing from AP should go back there as the forty-two employees allocated to AP based on their origin.