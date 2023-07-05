SC Collegium Recommends Telangana & Kerala High Courts Chief Justices To Supreme Court

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended Telangana High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Kerala High Court Chief Justice S. Venkatanarayana Bhatti for appointment in Supreme Court



The Supreme Court of India has a sanctioned strength of 34 Judges and is presently functioning with 31 Judges, where 3 vacancies to be filled.

The Supreme Court Collegium has taken steps to fill up the vacancies with a view to augment the working Judges Strength to streamline and to curtail the backlog of cases.

The Collegium led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, unanimously resolves to recommend that (i) Mr Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, and (ii) Mr. Justice S Venkatanarayana Bhatti, be appointed as Judges of the Supreme Court of India.

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan was appointed as a judge of the Gauhati High Court on 17 October 2011. He is the senior-most judge of his parent High Court and is presently serving as Chief Justice of the High Court for the State of Telangana since 28 June 2022.

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan has served as a judge of the Gauhati High Court and as Chief Justice of the High Court for the State of Telangana. During his long tenure as a judge of the High Court, Justice Bhuyan has acquired significant experience in diverse fields of law. Mr Bhuyan has acquired specialisation and domain knowledge in the law of taxation and he has also served as a judge of the Bombay High Court dealing with a wide spectrum of cases including taxation. Justice Ujjal Bhuyan is a judge with a good reputation for integrity and competence.

Justice S Venkatanarayana Bhatti

Justice S Venkatanarayana Bhatti was appointed as a Judge of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh on 12 April 2013 and is the senior most in his parent High Court. The High Court of Andhra Pradesh does not have any representation on the Bench of the Supreme Court since August 2022. He was transferred to the High Court of Kerala in March 2019 and is presently serving as Chief Justice there since 01 June 2023.