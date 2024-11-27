SC verdict cancelling allocation of housing plots to journos distressing: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar termed the Supreme Court’s decision to cancel the allocation of housing plots given to the JNJ Journalist Housing Society as deeply distressing.

On Tuesday, he said that while “we must respect the verdict of the highest judiciary, the primary responsibility for journalists not receiving housing plots lies with the BRS party, which was in power for a decade, and the current Congress government”, he added.

Sanjay Kumar said that 17 years ago, journalists mortgaged valuables, borrowed money, and collectively contributed Rs 2 lakh each, amounting to Rs 12 crore, to secure plots under the JNJ Housing Society. However, “both the BRS and Congress governments have repeatedly delayed justice by citing one excuse after another, denying journalists access to their rightful housing plots,” he added.

“During Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao’s regime, journalists faced extreme hardships, including physical assaults when they demanded housing. Many journalists were insulted and humiliated, leaving them unable to continue their profession. The Supreme Court’s verdict on Tuesday is a direct consequence of the negligence and mismanagement by the BRS and Congress governments.

These parties not only pushed journalists onto the streets but also ensured the housing plots, which they had long anticipated, remained out of reach.

The hardships faced by journalist families due to this verdict are beyond description. What wrong have the journalists done? Why do these two parties harbour such animosity toward journalists? Despite paying every penny for the plots, journalists have been made to wait 17 years,” he remarked.

Sanjay Kumar said journalists provide invaluable services to society, tirelessly working to awaken societal consciousness through their reporting, while surviving on meagre salaries.

The government has not even provided them with basic amenities. Many health cards issued to journalists are non-functional. Without homes, they struggle to pay rent, afford their children’s education fees, and are in dire financial crises. Despite all these struggles, “they continue to prioritise societal welfare over personal

comfort. Over the years, many journalists who hoped for housing plots have passed away. The Congress and BRS parties have utterly failed to address their plight,” he pointed out.

Now, the Congress government must act with sincerity in allocating housing plots to journalists.

Though the Supreme Court’s decision is unfortunate, the government should use its discretionary powers to ensure justice for journalists. Additionally, the government must immediately fulfil its manifesto

promise by granting housing plots to all eligible journalists in the state, Bandi Sanjay demanded.