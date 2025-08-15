SC verdict on Bihar voter deletions is a victory for democracy: Mahesh Goud

Hyderabad: PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud has welcomed the Supreme Court’s interim orders on the voter list prepared as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar and has termed it as a great victory for democracy. In a media statement, the Congress leader applauded the Supreme Court’s direction that the names of 6.5 million deleted voters be published on a website within 48 hours.

“The allegations of voter theft raised by Rahul Gandhi have been proven true by the Supreme Court’s verdict. It is regrettable that the Centre did not respond even though Rahul Gandhi insisted on a discussion in Parliament,” he said.