Scattered Rains Expected in Telangana: Light Showers Likely in Hyderabad and Nearby Districts

Scattered rains are expected in Rangareddy, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Gadwal, and Nalgonda in the next two hours.

In Hyderabad, light and isolated rains are likely in the southern parts during the next one to two hours.

Other areas in the state may see light showers or dry weather.

This update was shared by Telangana Weatherman.