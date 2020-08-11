SCCL conducting 200 Covid-19 tests per day in all areas: Chairman Sridhar

Kothagudem: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar issued elaborate instructions that not even one worker or official and their family members should fall prey to coronavirus and medical help should be given irrespective of the cost. Responsibility should be taken by the local management for the safety of employees.



On Monday, he conducted a video conference with all Singareni Directors and Area General Managers at Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Sridhar told the officials to make agreements with corporate hospitals with ventilators and at least 200 beds should be booked in Singareni's name.

Sridhar said that 200 tests per day in each area to be done as cases are increasing in Singareni areas. Management will supply necessary rapid test kits and laboratory facilities should be arranged at all hospitals and lab technicians to be employed if necessary. He said all necessary medicines in required quantities should be kept ready.

The SCCL Chairman issued instructions that one responsible official be nominated as a coordinator and a few efficient officials under him to be formed as a committee to overlook the prevention of corona in Singareni.

This committee will only look after corona prevention, supervision of quarantine centres round the clock a day and will be reporting to the directors for advice and instructions.

The management is taking necessary steps to ensure that medical kit is supplied to the positive cases. This kit contains steam along with an inhalation machine, oximeter, thermometer and total 16 types of material and medicines, he said and informed that 1000 such kits have been purchased and sent to hospitals.

Every employee and official should be supplied with four masks and sanitisers. All offices to be sanitized continuously and a report to be submitted to him every day by 7 am he said.

Sridhar said that employees and their family members, who develop symptoms, must visit the company hospital immediately and get tests done.