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Schools conduct awareness drives on POCSO, cyber fraud
In Short
‘Surakshit Bachpan Abhiyan’ highlights child safety, legal rights and responsible digital behaviour
Jayashankar Bhupalpally: Awareness programmes on child protection, offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and cyber fraud were conducted in government schools across Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Wednesday under the ‘Surakshit Bachpan Abhiyan’.
The initiative was organised in accordance with the directions of the National Legal Services Authority and the Telangana State Legal Services Authority.
Addressing students at Government School in Gorlaveedu, Senior Civil Judge and District Legal Services Authority secretary Taduri Mahathi Vaishnavi stressed that safeguarding children was a collective responsibility. She urged students to understand their rights, protect personal information and exercise caution while using mobile phones and digital platforms.
At Government High School in Kothapally, Principal Junior Civil Judge S.R. Dileep Kumar Naik encouraged students to maintain discipline and pursue their educational goals.
Additional Junior Civil Judge G. Akhila, speaking at Peddapur Government School, highlighted the importance of educating children about their rights and available support systems.
Officials, legal services staff, teachers and students participated in the programmes.