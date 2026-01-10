SCR announces ten special trains from Hyderabad to Vijayawada amid Sankranti

In anticipation of the heavy travel demand during Sankranti this year (2026), the South Central Railway has announced the operation of additional special trains. The newly introduced special trains will run between Hyderabad and Vijayawada, with details of ten services released by the railway recently. These trains will be equipped with chair cars and general compartments.

Advance reservations are available for the chair car coaches, while over half of the coaches will be general compartments for those travelling without reservations. The special trains will facilitate travel on various routes before and after the festival.

*Special Train Details:*

- Special trains will depart from Hyderabad to Vijayawada on the 11th, 12th, 13th, 18th, and 19th of this month at 6:10 AM.

- Special trains will run from Vijayawada to Hyderabad on the 10th, 11th, 12th, 17th, and 19th at 2:40 PM.

These additional services come on top of over 150 extra trains already running for the festival season. However, the newly announced services will only operate to Vijayawada. In contrast, existing Sankranti special trains are servicing routes to Narsapur, Kakinada, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Machilipatnam, and Nanded.

The South Central Railway has also implemented measures for the efficient management of special trains, ensuring many depart from Charalapalli to avoid straining the ongoing renovation at the Secunderabad railway station. Some trains will also be scheduled to board from Begumpet, Hi-Tech City, and Lingampally.

Meanwhile, city residents are flocking to their hometowns to celebrate the Sankranti festival, resulting in heavy traffic congestion at toll plazas and on routes leading to Vijayawada.