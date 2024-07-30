  • Menu
SCR extends train services

Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway (SCR) will extend train services between Secunderabad and Subedarganj.

Train no 04121 (Subedarganj-Secunderabad) will depart from Subedarganj at 3:50 pm and arrive at Secunderabad at 8 pm on the next day, from August 1 to 29. Train no 04122 (Secunderabad-Subedarganj) will depart from Secunderabad at 4:30 am and arrive at Subedarganj at 10 am on the next day, from August 3 to 31.

