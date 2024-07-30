Live
- Paris Olympics 2024: High bacteria levels in River Seine force organisers to postpone triathlon event
- First Glimpse of 'The Raja Saab' Reveals Prabhas as Charming Lover Boy
- Tiff ends in shooting with country made gun
- Paris Olympics 2024: Ram Charan and PV Sindhu's Heartwarming Encounter Goes Viral
- Forensic report in Madanapalle fire incident may come in 10 days: DIG
- Govt will support publication of CNR’s writings, says CM Revanth
- Two more gates opened at Srisailam to release excess water downstream
- Players selected for State-level Badminton competitions
- Nandamuri Mokshagna’s debut set for September
- Tamil Rockers admin arrested by Kerala Cyber Crime Police
Just In
SCR extends train services
Highlights
Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway (SCR) will extend train services between Secunderabad and Subedarganj.Train no...
Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway (SCR) will extend train services between Secunderabad and Subedarganj.
Train no 04121 (Subedarganj-Secunderabad) will depart from Subedarganj at 3:50 pm and arrive at Secunderabad at 8 pm on the next day, from August 1 to 29. Train no 04122 (Secunderabad-Subedarganj) will depart from Secunderabad at 4:30 am and arrive at Subedarganj at 10 am on the next day, from August 3 to 31.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS