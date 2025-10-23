SCR ramps up festive travel: 973 special trains address surge, says Kishan Reddy

Union Minister Kishan Reddy highlighted the success of Indian Railways’ arrangements to manage increased passenger traffic during the festive surge, noting widespread commuter satisfaction.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said that in anticipation of the surge in passenger traffic during the festive season of Dussehra, Deepavali, and Chhath Puja, Indian Railways has launched an extensive network of special trains across the country. From 21 September to 30 November 2025, a total of 12,011 special trains are going to be operational nationwide to ensure smooth travel for passengers eager to celebrate with their families. Of these, Kishan Reddy said that the South Central Railway (SCR) is operating 973 special trains, significantly enhancing its services to meet the seasonal demand. Including trains from other zones passing through its jurisdiction, SCR is facilitating the movement of 2,285 special trains during this period—a 19% increase compared to the 1,924 trains operated last year.

These trains are serving high-demand corridors across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat. Between 21 September and 20 October 2025 alone, SCR operated 1,010 special trains, comprising 399 intra-zone and 611 inter-zone services—marking a 47% rise from the 684 trains run during the same period last year, he added.

Approximately 50 lakh passengers have availed themselves of these services so far, including both special and regular trains. In comparison, around 45 lakh passengers travelled during the October 2024 festive window.

He said that to accommodate the increased demand, 237 additional coaches have been attached to regular trains with long waiting lists. Furthermore, to decongest major stations in Hyderabad, additional halts have been arranged at Lingampalli, Hitech City, Charlapalli, and Malkajgiri stations.

Besides, the passengers have expressed appreciation for the enhanced services and seamless travel experience. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has been personally monitoring station operations and interacting with passengers to gather feedback and ensure timely service enhancements. Union Minister for Coal and Mines, Kishan Reddy, has also directed officials to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to passengers within the South Central Railway zone.