SCR revises timings of Hisar–Tirupati Express at Medchal and Malkajgiri

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced changes in the schedule of Train No. 07718 Hisar–Tirupati Express at Medchal and Malkajgiri stations, effective from October 19. The revision has been made due to operational reasons, according to an official release.

Under the new timetable, the train will arrive and depart from Medchal at 19:30 and 19:32 respectively, instead of the earlier 18:10 and 18:12. Similarly, at Malkajgiri, the revised timings are 21:00 arrival and 21:02 departure, replacing the previous 18:58 and 19:00 schedule. SCR clarified that there will be no change in timings at other en-route stations.

A senior railway official stated that the adjustment aims to streamline operations and ensure better punctuality of services across the section.