  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

SCR to run spl trains for Tirupati pilgrims

SCR to run spl trains for Tirupati pilgrims
x
Highlights

South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between Hyderabad and Tirupati.

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between Hyderabad and Tirupati.

Hyderabad-Tirupati (no.07569) will depart from Hyderabad at 6.50 pm and arrive Tirupati at 7 am on the next day. The date of journey is July 8. Tirupati-Hyderabad (no.07570) will depart from Tirupati at 9 pm and arrive Hyderabad at 9 am on the next day.

The train will ply on July 9. These special trains will halt at Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Sattenapalle, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta stations in both the directions.

These trains will consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper and General Second class coaches.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X