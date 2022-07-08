SCR to run spl trains for Tirupati pilgrims

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between Hyderabad and Tirupati.

Hyderabad-Tirupati (no.07569) will depart from Hyderabad at 6.50 pm and arrive Tirupati at 7 am on the next day. The date of journey is July 8. Tirupati-Hyderabad (no.07570) will depart from Tirupati at 9 pm and arrive Hyderabad at 9 am on the next day.

The train will ply on July 9. These special trains will halt at Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Sattenapalle, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta stations in both the directions.

These trains will consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper and General Second class coaches.