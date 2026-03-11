SCSC launches dialogue for a better tomorrow initiative in Cyberabad

he Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) organised an awareness town hall in Cyberabad where the initiative Dialogue for a Better Tomorrow was formally launched. The programme brought together representatives from law enforcement, corporate organisations and civil society to discuss issues related to safety, public health and responsible community participation. Naved Alam Khan, CEO of the council, highlighted the importance of collaborative engagement between institutions, industry and citizens in addressing emerging social challenges. Mamatha Madireddy, Joint Secretary of the Women Safety Forum, highlighted various support systems and outreach initiatives aimed at strengthening protection and assistance for women.

K Srujana, DCP for Women and Child Safety, addressed the gathering and spoke about several initiatives implemented by Cyberabad Police to strengthen women’s safety. She highlighted the work of SHE Teams, Sanghamitra, Margadarshak and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, which focus on prevention, protection and timely intervention. She also drew attention to the social challenges faced by members of the transgender community, many of whom face rejection and lack of acceptance within their families, forcing them to move to cities in search of survival. To address this issue and support their reintegration into mainstream society, she spoke about the establishment of the centre Vikalp.

The centre trains members from the transgender community to counsel others while also supporting them in rebuilding confidence, preparing resumes and identifying employment opportunities. She urged corporate organisations and institutions to support such efforts by offering employment opportunities that enable dignified and independent lives. Commissioner and Chairman M Ramesh emphasised the importance of ensuring women’s safety and acknowledged the vital role women play in shaping families and society. Referring to the concept of From Kitchen to Clinic, he stressed that prevention begins with everyday lifestyle choices.

While authorities continue to take action against food adulteration, he noted that responsible consumer behaviour is equally important in safeguarding public health. The town hall concluded with the formal launch of Dialogue for a Better Tomorrow. The vision was expanded to include a healthier and disciplined tomorrow, ending with an oath by all participants to work towards a safer environment every time and everywhere across the region.