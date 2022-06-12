Sec'bad rly station to turn world-class

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway has taken a major step for the upgradation of Secunderabad Railway Station, one of the busiest railway stations not only in South Central Railways, but across Indian Railways.

According to railway officials, as part of the efforts of the Ministry of Railways to transform the stations with world-class facilities, the tender for station upgradation has been floated at an estimated cost of approximately Rs 653 crore. The closing date of the tender is July 29 and a pre-bid meeting has been scheduled for June 21. The project is being invited in EPC mode and the construction is expected to be completed within 36 months from the date of awarding of tender. As part of the Secunderabad station upgradation, the following facilities will be coming up: A new station building is envisaged in the existing north-side with G+3 floors - 22516 Sqm. The existing south-side building will be extended and developed with G+3 floors - 14792 Sqm. Construction of double storey sky concourse of 108 m width. First tier will serve for passengers and second tier will serve for public as a roof top plaza in 24604 Sqm, said senior officer of SCR. Also, a mutli-level (five levels) parking has been planned at the north-side of the station. Similarly, a separate underground parking has been envisaged on the south side of the station. The existing platforms will be upgraded / renovated to match with the new station ambience, including fully covered platforms. Construction of two walkways (7.5m) along with travelators i.e. at north & south side buildings will be done. Also, a separate entry & exit blocks (drop off & pick up locations) have been planned so as to avoid cross movements of arrival & departure passengers and vehicular movements.