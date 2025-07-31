Live
Sectt to get solar-powered rooftop for parking vehicles soon
Hyderabad: As part of the promotion of green energy, the State Secretariat will be equipped with solar power supply soon.
Solar power sheds will be established in the Secretariat which will be be useful for parking vehicles during summer. Considering the problems being faced by the Secretariat staff and VIP visitors to park their vehicles in the hot summer, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy floated the idea of establishing solar power sheds in the state administrative headquarters.
At a high level review of the Energy department, the CM instructed the officials to come out with designs to develop a solar roof top which is suitable for vehicle parking. State Roads and Buildings and Energy departments were entrusted with the responsibility of the establishment of the solar roof sheds.
The CM also advised the officials to set up solar fencing around the Secretariat to address the difficulty in the supply of power.