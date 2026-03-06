Security forces, civil agencies team up at ex-TASA Shakti

The Telangana and Andhra Sub Area successfully conducted Ex-TASA SHAKTI, a multi-agency security dialogue, on March 3 at the Secunderabad Military Station. This initiative was held under the framework of military-civil fusion, bringing together diverse stakeholders to deliberate on emerging security challenges and disaster management strategies.

The event featured participation from the Indian Army, Air Force, Navy, Telangana State Police, CSIR, NGRI, CRPF, CISF, NSG, Indian Railways, Railway Protection Force, Government Railway Police, and senior officials from the civil administration of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The dialogue aimed to strengthen collaboration and coordination among these agencies, enabling them to share expertise, best practices, and operational experiences. Discussions centred on enhancing preparedness for disaster relief operations and addressing evolving security concerns across the region.

General Officer Commanding Telangana and Andhra Sub Area Ajay Misra underscored the importance of inter-agency cooperation. The complexities of modern security threats require a unified response from all stakeholders, and this dialogue is a step towards achieving that goal, he stated. The successful conclusion of Ex-TASA SHAKTI marks a significant milestone in fostering inter-agency synergy, reinforcing national security, and ensuring effective disaster management capabilities.

By bridging the gap between military and civil organisations, the event has established a robust foundation for future joint operations, ensuring that all agencies remain aligned in their efforts to protect the public and respond to crises with unprecedented speed and efficiency. This dialogue reflects the growing necessity of integrated security frameworks in today's rapidly changing global and regional environment.