Security Reinforcements at Telangana CM’s Residence Amid Intelligence Alert

Security around Telangana Chief Minister’s residence has been intensified, with armed reserve police units now stationed at the premises.
Hyderabad : Security around Telangana Chief Minister’s residence has been intensified, with armed reserve police units now stationed at the premises. This move comes amid an intelligence alert following recent protests by battalion police personnel.
In light of potential threats, the Chief Minister’s security team has undergone significant changes to ensure enhanced safety. Armed reserve police have been deployed to maintain a constant guard, and additional personnel have been assigned to monitor the vicinity.
The intelligence alert, issued in response to ongoing concerns among battalion forces, prompted this heightened security at the CM’s residence. Officials are closely observing the situation, as the administration takes preventive steps to ensure the safety of the Chief Minister and uphold public order.