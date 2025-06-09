Seethakka Directs Completion of Indira Mahila Shakti Bhavans by November; Emphasizes Women Empowerment and School Readiness

Gadwal: Telangana State Minister for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka), has directed that the ongoing construction of the newly proposed Indira Mahila Shakti Bhavans in various districts must be completed by November this year.

On Monday, Minister Seethakka, along with C.S. Ramakrishna Rao, held a video conference with district collectors from Hyderabad to review the progress of the Badi Bata (School Enrollment Drive) and Indira Mahila Shakti programs.

During the review, Minister Seethakka stated that although foundation stones for the Indira Mahila Shakti Bhavans were laid by the Hon'ble Chief Minister in November last year, the progress in many districts has not met expectations. She instructed Panchayati Raj department engineers to coordinate effectively and ensure the timely completion of construction within the stipulated deadline.

The Minister also expressed her appreciation to all those who contributed to the rapid completion of school uniform stitching for children studying in government schools through the efforts of women's self-help groups. She emphasized that, as part of the school reopening celebrations on June 12, school uniforms and textbooks should be distributed to students in a festive atmosphere.

Seethakka also instructed officials to prioritize sanitation and cleanliness around schools as part of the reopening. She directed that wild shrubs be fully cleared, and rainwater stagnation be avoided around school premises to maintain hygiene.

Highlighting the government’s broader vision under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the Minister stated that numerous initiatives are being taken up to empower one crore women and help them become financially self-reliant. As part of this initiative, petrol pumps are being established through women’s groups. She noted that suitable sites must be identified for setting up these fuel stations, and each station has the potential to benefit at least 10 families.

The Minister further revealed that steps are being taken to establish rice mills, solar power generation plants, and to operate rental buses for RTC through women's groups. She stressed the importance of forming new women’s groups, particularly in rural and tribal areas, and raising awareness about the benefits of these groups, especially in poverty-stricken regions.

Minister Seethakka instructed collectors to expedite efforts to set up solar power generation units through women’s groups, reiterating the government’s commitment to sustainable development and women empowerment.

District Collector’s Report

Jogulamba Gadwal District Collector B.M. Santhosh, during the video conference, reported that out of the required 52,000 school uniforms for students, 42,000 have already been stitched and are ready for distribution. The remaining 10,000 uniforms will be completed within two days, ensuring their availability along with textbooks on June 12.

Regarding the Indira Mahila Shakti Bhavan construction, the Collector informed that the work has progressed up to the basement level and will be fully completed by the end of November.

In addition, two separate sites have been identified for setting up petrol pumps to be managed by women’s self-help groups. A suitable location will be finalized shortly, and construction will begin thereafter.

As part of the Badi Bata campaign, the Collector stated that door-to-door awareness is being created to promote enrollment in government schools. Information is being disseminated about facilities offered, including foundational education using AI tools, digital classrooms, and visible improvements in school infrastructure. These efforts aim to boost admissions and enhance public trust in the government school system.

Participants in the Video Conference

Additional District Collector Narsinga Rao, District Welfare Officer Sunanda, and other officials from various departments also participated in the conference.