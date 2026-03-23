Seethakka rallies villages for cleanliness, conservation and women’s growth

State Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, Rural Water Supply, Women and Child Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka on Sunday said that wastage of water posed a serious threat to human survival and called upon people to use water judiciously while actively participating in village development initiatives.

The Minister was speaking after participating in cleanliness drives and a Water Festival rally held as part of the 99-day action plan on the occasion of World Water Day at Pasra village in Govindaraopet mandal. She was accompanied by District Collector Divakar T S and Superintendent of Police Sudheer Ramnath Kekan.

Addressing the gathering, Seethakka emphasised that unchecked water wastage could endanger human survival and urged citizens to utilise water only as per necessity. She suggested the construction of soak pits in every household to improve groundwater levels and stressed the need to protect water bodies and conserve forests.

Highlighting sanitation, she said maintaining cleanliness in villages was a shared responsibility and advised residents not to dump waste indiscriminately but to use designated dustbins.

She also underlined the crucial role played by sanitation workers and urged people to treat them with dignity and without discrimination.

The Minister further stated that the government was committed to strengthening women economically by extending financial support and loans to self-help groups, enabling them to take up business opportunities. She encouraged women to explore dairy farming as a viable livelihood option, noting that it could help address milk shortages while ensuring financial stability.

She also announced that the government was considering providing breakfast and lunch to intermediate students and supplying milk to schoolchildren.

Additionally, she said an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh would be provided under the Indiramma insurance scheme to families of ration card holders in case of accidental deaths, and new ration cards would be issued to eligible poor families.

Seethakka added that plans were underway to organise village festivals aimed at fostering unity and encouraging community participation in development activities. Such initiatives, she said, would bring together people from all sections of society and promote collective progress.

District Collector Divakar T.S. stated that sanitation works had been successfully carried out across villages under the 99-day Praja Palana–Pragathi Plan.

He noted that cleanliness drives had been conducted in government offices and pending issues addressed, while training programmes had been organised for newly elected sarpanches.

He assured that there was no shortage of drinking water in the district and that contingency plans had been put in place to tackle any possible scarcity during the summer months. Water supply arrangements through tankers, wells and bubble cans were being prepared, particularly for tribal and remote areas, along with awareness campaigns on water conservation.

During the programme, the Minister, along with officials, honoured sanitation workers with shawls and took part in the Water Festival pledge before joining a rally from the Gram Panchayat office to the Forest Department office.