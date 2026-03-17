Senior Cong leader Jeevan Reddy likely to quit party, may join BRS

Senior Congress leader TJeevan Reddy is likely to quit the Congress party and join the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) soon, according to sources close to him.

Jeevan Reddy, who has been associated with the Congress for nearly four decades, reportedly informed his followers about his decision to leave the party. It is learnt that he may formally join the BRS during a public meeting scheduled to be held in Jagtial town on March 25.

Sources indicate that the veteran leader has been unhappy with recent developments in the Congress party, particularly the induction of Jagtial BRS MLA Sanjay Kumar into the Congress. Jeevan Reddy had openly criticised the party leadership from top to bottom over the issue.

His dissatisfaction reportedly intensified during the recent municipal elections and the selection of the municipal chairman. Political observers also point out that his unsuccessful attempt to secure a Rajya Sabha seat further deepened his disappointment.

According to sources, Jeevan Reddy has been telling his followers that he feels he is no longer being given adequate priority within the Congress party.

In a significant development, Congress party flex banners installed outside and inside his residence in Jagtial town were removed on Monday. Supporters were also seen taking down photographs of party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, and Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar.

Sources said Jeevan Reddy is expected to formally submit his resignation from the Congress either on March 24 or March 25 before joining the BRS.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that he has already been in touch with BRS working president KT Rama Rao regarding his possible entry into the party. He is also believed to be assuring his supporters that the BRS will return to power in the next elections and that he would secure victory as well.

Earlier on Monday, coinciding with the commencement of the Budget session of the Assembly, Jeevan Reddy criticised the state government, alleging that the Revanth Reddy administration was showing negligence in addressing farmers’ issues. He also accused the government of delaying the procurement of maize crops, causing distress to farmers.